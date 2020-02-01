Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > T20 Series: India Jess Jonassen Smriti Mandhana fall short

T20 Series: India Jess Jonassen Smriti Mandhana fall short

Mid-Day Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
T20 Series: India Jess Jonassen Smriti Mandhana fall short*Melbourne:* India opener Smriti Mandhana's 37-ball 66 went in vain as Australia claimed the tri-nation women's T20 series with a gritty 11-run win following a sensational five-wicket haul by spinner Jess Jonassen here on Wednesday. Set a target of 156, India were all out for 144 after being 115 for three in the 15th over....
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published < > Embed
News video: India suffer ODI series whitewash against New Zealand

India suffer ODI series whitewash against New Zealand 04:53

 "This was the first dead rubber for Virat Kohli after 17 series as ODI captain. One expected India would avoid the ignominy of 3-0 whitewash but they were humbled by the host on the same ground where they had registered the 5-0 win in T20 series.

Recent related videos from verified sources

India vs NZ Kyle Jamieson addresses media after Kiwis claim ODI series [Video]India vs NZ Kyle Jamieson addresses media after Kiwis claim ODI series

India vs NZ Kyle Jamieson addresses media after Kiwis claim ODI series

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:19Published

India vs New Zealand | Men in Blue arrive for final T20I clash with the Kiwis [Video]India vs New Zealand | Men in Blue arrive for final T20I clash with the Kiwis

Indian cricket team arrived in Mount Maunganui on Saturday for their final clash with New Zealand. India and New Zealand are currently playing five-match T20 series. India is leading the series 4-0.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:33Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Women's T20 Tri-series: Beth Mooney's 71*, Jess Jonassen 5 for 12 hands Australia title victory over India

Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur tried everything to get the Indian women's team towards victory, however, with the fall of their wickets, the batting order...
DNA

Australia beat India, win women's tri-series final

Opener Smriti Mandhana's 37-ball 66 went in vain as Australia beat India by 11 runs to win the Tri-Nation Women's T20 Series here on Wednesday. Set a target of...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Mid-Day

You Might Like


Tweets about this

pradee_sm18

pradee._.sp RT @AusWomenCricket: Ellyse Perry does not drop them! 👏 Jess Jonassen stops Smriti Mandhana (35) in her tracks. LIVE: https://t.co/qedSV3… 2 days ago

Padam16678347

Padam RT @AusWomenCricket: Beth Mooney (71*) continued her outstanding form, before Jess Jonassen's 5-12 turned the match on it's head for the Au… 1 week ago

tmcheemas

TALAT CHEEMA RT @cricketcomau: Things were looking a little rough for Australia before Jess Jonassen was thrown the ball! #AUSvIND https://t.co/j8JE8… 1 week ago

GoldyAmanPrasad

🇬‌🇴‌🇱‌🇩‌🇾‌🇦‌🇲‌🇦‌🇳‌🇵‌🇷‌🇦‌🇸‌🇦‌🇩‌🥇 RT @thefield_in: The last over of Australia’s innings made all the difference as Rajeshwari Gayakwad leaked 19 runs and India lost the matc… 1 week ago

BharathPandhiri

Bharat Pandhiri RT @ESPNcricinfo: Jess Jonassen is the Player of the Match, for the second-best T20I figures by an Australian woman! 🙌 https://t.co/oQ97f7… 1 week ago

JosephW30974630

Joseph Williams Beth Mooney 71*, Jess Jonassen 5-12 hand Australia tri-series title https://t.co/yw6btsuO9U https://t.co/ZZUW80OLz2 1 week ago

captcorbo

Stephen Corbett RT @AusWomenCricket: AUSSIES WIN THE TRI-SERIES! 💚💛 A Jess Jonassen 5-fa gets us across the line over India ⭐ Scorecard: https://t.co/uuO… 1 week ago

skinnergj

Dougy's Daily Digest Women's T20 tri-series 2020: Jess Jonassen's five-for helps Australia clinch title with 11-run win against India- F… https://t.co/T0ilJ1jhj8 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.