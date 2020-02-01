T20 Series: India Jess Jonassen Smriti Mandhana fall short

Thursday, 13 February 2020 ( 1 week ago )

*Melbourne:* India opener Smriti Mandhana's 37-ball 66 went in vain as Australia claimed the tri-nation women's T20 series with a gritty 11-run win following a sensational five-wicket haul by spinner Jess Jonassen here on Wednesday. Set a target of 156, India were all out for 144 after being 115 for three in the 15th over.... *Melbourne:* India opener Smriti Mandhana's 37-ball 66 went in vain as Australia claimed the tri-nation women's T20 series with a gritty 11-run win following a sensational five-wicket haul by spinner Jess Jonassen here on Wednesday. Set a target of 156, India were all out for 144 after being 115 for three in the 15th over. 👓 View full article

