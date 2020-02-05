Global  

Frank Lampard press conference: Chelsea boss on Hakim Ziyech transfer and Kepa Arrizabalaga's reaction to being dropped

Frank Lampard press conference: Chelsea boss on Hakim Ziyech transfer and Kepa Arrizabalaga’s reaction to being dropped

talkSPORT Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
Frank Lampard wants Hakim Ziyech to become the missing piece of the puzzle to help solve Chelsea’s issue of failing to kill off games. The Blues boss has bemoaned his side’s lack of cutting edge in front of goal at times this season. And he hopes Ajax winger Ziyech, whose £33million transfer will go through […]
News video: Chelsea's Ziyech 'an absolute gem'

Chelsea's Ziyech 'an absolute gem' 01:53

 New Chelsea signing Hakim Ziyech is an 'absolute gem' and can light up the Premier League, according to Dutch journalist Marcel van der Kraan.

