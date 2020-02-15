Global  

Surprised at people questioning Bumrah: Shami

IndiaTimes Saturday, 15 February 2020
"How can people forget Jasprit Bumrah's numerous match-winning performances just after a couple of indifferent ODI games?" asked a miffed Mohammed Shami on Saturday to counter the criticism levelled at his new ball partner. This came after Bumrah went wicketless in all 3 of India's defeats against New Zealand with questions being raised over his performance.
