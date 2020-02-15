Global  

Who is Ozan Tufan? Turkish international linked with Leicester City, Everton and Crystal Palace

Leicester Mercury Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
Who is Ozan Tufan? Turkish international linked with Leicester City, Everton and Crystal PalaceLeicester City transfer news | The defensive midfielder is expected to make an exit this summer with Fenerbahce only open to offers that meet their €20m valuation of him.
Leicester City learn release clause value for midfielder who "wants to leave" club

Leicester City learn release clause value for midfielder who wants to leave clubLeicester City transfer news | Everton and Crystal Palace have both also been linked with a move for midfielder.
Leicester Mercury Also reported by •Shoot

