Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Alan Smith makes Jack Grealish claim amid Arsenal and Tottenham transfer link to Aston Villa ace

Alan Smith makes Jack Grealish claim amid Arsenal and Tottenham transfer link to Aston Villa ace

Football.london Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
Alan Smith makes Jack Grealish claim amid Arsenal and Tottenham transfer link to Aston Villa aceAston Villa star Jack Grealish has been linked with a transfer to both Arsenal and Tottenham, as well as Manchester United, and boyhood Villa fan Alan Smith says he has outgrown his current club
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published < > Embed
News video: Smith questions pen decision

Smith questions pen decision 03:34

 Aston Villa boss Dean Smith thinks the VAR decision for Tottenham's penalty wasn't 'clear and oblivious'.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Villa disappoint Lescott [Video]Villa disappoint Lescott

Joleon Lescott was not surprised by the lack of threat Aston Villa provided and believes the reliance on Jack Grealish is too great.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 03:31Published

Premier League match preview: Aston Villa v Tottenham [Video]Premier League match preview: Aston Villa v Tottenham

Aston Villa prepare to take on Tottenham in the Premier League.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:21Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Jack Grealish transfer latest: Dean Smith issues promise to Aston Villa supporters

Jack Grealish transfer latest: Dean Smith issues promise to Aston Villa supportersAston Villa transfer news | The head coach was asked to give fans an update on Aston Villa's stance regarding reported interest in the club's captain, Jack...
Tamworth Herald

Aston Villa hatch Jack Grealish plan to thwart Man Utd’s transfer attempts

Jack Grealish has been with Aston Villa for almost 20 years having joined as a six-year-old, but Manchester United could tempt him north to Old Trafford this...
Daily Star


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.