Leeds vs Bristol City LIVE commentary: Team news and exclusive talkSPORT 2 coverage from Elland Road

talkSPORT Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
Leeds will be looking to hit back from their recent poor form when they host fellow promotion hopefuls Bristol City this weekend. Leeds have only taken four points from the last 15 on offer and need to bounce back to keep their automation promotion hopes on track. Bristol City, meanwhile, can move up into the […]
Leeds United vs Bristol City LIVE: Build-up and early team news from big Championship clash

Leeds United vs Bristol City LIVE: Build-up and early team news from big Championship clashFollow all the latest in a big Championship match
Bristol Post

Norwich vs Liverpool LIVE commentary: Team news, stream and exclusive talkSPORT coverage as Reds eye another Premier League win

Liverpool will be confident of extending their Premier League lead when they take on the top-flight’s bottom club Norwich this weekend. The Reds will have...
talkSPORT

Tweets about this

Geotv34206243

Geo.tv RT @Geotv34206243: Championship LIVE STREAM Watch click link Video >> https://t.co/6LPPjTaJeD Birmingham vs Brentford Cardiff vs Wigan Ch… 32 seconds ago

Geotv34206243

Geo.tv Championship LIVE STREAM Watch click link Video >> https://t.co/6LPPjTaJeD Birmingham vs Brentford Cardiff vs Wig… https://t.co/UkR3incbWw 37 seconds ago

violanreanela

violanreanela Leeds v Bristol City Soccer Live Streams Free 15th Feb Championship - England https://t.co/92wTZ4FNFZ https://t.co/QxM1UhwS1X 2 minutes ago

ameliavava79

ameliavava79 Leeds v Bristol City Soccer Live Streams 15th Feb Championship - England https://t.co/JwuQdh4e9g https://t.co/Tl69GZNbK5 2 minutes ago

vindamharshan

vindamharshan Leeds v Bristol City Soccer Streams Live Free 15th Feb Championship - England https://t.co/ff07IPfdrn https://t.co/cEwwufaRVk 2 minutes ago

LeeSobotYEP

Lee Sobot RT @LeedsUnitedYEP: Penalty shout for Bristol City... Ayling handball. Lee Johnson fuming. #lufc https://t.co/oTsHGg28sh 2 minutes ago

GrahamSmyth

Graham Smyth 50 - Henriksen blasts well over from distance. 1-0 https://t.co/miypJGEFjK #lufc 3 minutes ago

Timsnemesis

Tim symons #British independence RT @GrahamSmyth: 48 - Ayling blocks the ball in the area, hint of arm maybe. Lee Johnson is doing his nut, officials happy for things to co… 3 minutes ago

