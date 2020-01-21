Ishant Sharma passes fitness test; to join team IN NZ

Global  

Mid-Day Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
Senior India fast bowler Ishant Sharma on Saturday passed the fitness test at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru and will now join the team in New Zealand for the two-match Test series starting February 21. "Ishant cleared his fitness test today and he will be joining the team at the earliest. He is available for selection...
Ishant to undergo fitness tests

Indian paceman Ishant Sharma will undergo a fitness test at Bengaluru’s National Cricket Academy (NCA) on February 15.If the 31-year-old seamer gets t
Hindu

Ishant Sharma to undergo fitness test ahead of 1st New Zealand Test

Last month, the 31-year-old had suffered a Grade 3 tear on his right ankle while playing for Delhi in their Ranji Trophy encounter against Vidarbha at the Arun...
Zee News


