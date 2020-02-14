Global  

Kobe Bryant: NBA All-Star MVP Award to be named after LA Lakers legend

BBC Sport Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
The NBA All-Star MVP Award is to be permanently renamed after LA Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.
 Since Kobe Bryant's tragic death in a helicopter crash, collectors have been cashing in on items featuring the Lakers legend's signature and sports memorabilia experts have seen the market for his autograph skyrocket.

