Newman hospitalized after ghastly crash in Daytona 500

Ryan Newman is okay. NASCAR officials said Newman had non life-threatening injuries following a horrific crash at the end of the Daytona 500 on Monday.

Texas Motor Speedway's Eddie Gossage On Ryan Newman Crash At Daytona 500 The Vice President and General Manager of Texas Motor Speedway Eddie Gossage said, "That's breathtaking. It really is a scary, scary moment and you hope and pray that Ryan is OK." Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 05:58Published 2 hours ago