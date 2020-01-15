Global  

PGA Tour WGC - Mexico Championship Scores

Reuters India Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
Feb 21 (OPTA) - Scores from the PGA Tour WGC - Mexico Championship on Thursday -6 Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland) 65 -4 Justin Thomas (USA) 67 Bubba Watson (USA) 67 -3 Corey Conners (Canada) 68 Bryson DeChambeau (USA) 68 Billy Horschel (USA) 68 Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 68 -2 Paul Casey (England) 69 Tyrrell Hatton (England)
