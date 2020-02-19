Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Steve McManaman pours cold water on Liverpool FC signing 21-year-old

Steve McManaman pours cold water on Liverpool FC signing 21-year-old

The Sport Review Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
Steve McManaman has played down the chances of Liverpool FC signing Norwich City playmaker Todd Cantwell at the end of the season. The Reds have been linked with a possible swoop for the Norwich midfielder alongside their bitter rivals Manchester United. The 21-year-old has been one of the bright sparks for Norwich this season as […]

The post Steve McManaman pours cold water on Liverpool FC signing 21-year-old appeared first on The Sport Review.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Steve McManaman insists Todd Cantwell is ‘not at Liverpool’s level yet’ amid rumours of £30m transfer from Norwich

Todd Cantwell is not ready to join a club of Liverpool’s level, according to Steve McManaman. The Liverpool legend has admitted his surprise at reports linking...
talkSPORT

Bukayo Saka transfer from Arsenal is a ‘no brainer’ for Liverpool, says Steve McManaman

Bukayo Saka transfer from Arsenal is a ‘no brainer’ for Liverpool, says Steve McManamanPremier League leaders Liverpool are reportedly keen on signing the Arsenal youngster when his contract expires next year and Anfield legend Steve McManaman has...
Daily Star


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.