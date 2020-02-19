Friday, 21 February 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Steve McManaman has played down the chances of Liverpool FC signing Norwich City playmaker Todd Cantwell at the end of the season. The Reds have been linked with a possible swoop for the Norwich midfielder alongside their bitter rivals Manchester United. The 21-year-old has been one of the bright sparks for Norwich this season as […]



The post Steve McManaman pours cold water on Liverpool FC signing 21-year-old appeared first on The Sport Review. 👓 View full article

