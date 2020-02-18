Deontay Wilder, Tyson Fury make weight and begin final preparation for their massive title fight on Feb. 22 | PBC on FOX
Saturday, 22 February 2020 () Heavyweight Champion Deontay Wilder and Lineal Champion Tyson Fury clear the final hurdle of weighing in and now are making final preparations for their February 22nd fight in Las Vegas.
Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury Set for Epic Rematch WBC Heavyweight Champion Wilder (42-0-1) is putting his title on the line against Lineal Champion Fury (29-0-1). The much-anticipated rematch comes on the heels of their epic 2018 bout that resulted in a draw. Fury led most of the match on the...
Deontay Wilder has what Tyson Fury wants – the WBC heavyweight title. The 34-year-old hard hitting American, who defends his belt against Fury live on...