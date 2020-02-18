Deontay Wilder, Tyson Fury make weight and begin final preparation for their massive title fight on Feb. 22 | PBC on FOX

Hafizul Hazimi RT @MichaelBensonn: ⚖️ Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury rematch weigh-in results: 🇺🇸 Deontay Wilder – 231lbs 🇬🇧 Tyson Fury – 273lbs 📈 Wilder… 4 seconds ago Dominic José Bisogno RT @MichaelBensonn: 🤣😘 Tyson Fury realises he and Deontay Wilder are both watching each other live on the cameras backstage and so uses it… 9 seconds ago Hugh Hubbard RT @danrafaelespn: Round 12 of #WilderFury will go down as one of the iconic moments in #boxing history. Here is the inside story of that u… 40 seconds ago 🏁 RT @BTSportBoxing: Tyson Fury spotted Deontay Wilder watching the same weigh-ins feed as him and mocked him 😂 #WilderFury2 https://t.co/muH… 58 seconds ago Escapades RT @MikeCoppinger: Sources: Tyson Fury & Deontay Wilder will each earn upward of $28 million guaranteed plus upside of pay-per-view profits… 1 minute ago A-A-robbed RT @BoxingKingdom14: Deontay Wilder claims he’s heard a rumour suggesting Tyson Fury’s cut reopened in sparring. 1 minute ago Boxing Kingdom Deontay Wilder claims he’s heard a rumour suggesting Tyson Fury’s cut reopened in sparring. 2 minutes ago Sarcastic lies RT @SunSport: Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder have been going at it for eight years! 😂 #FuryWilder2 https://t.co/YNPCZHdl6y 3 minutes ago