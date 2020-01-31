Global  

Cricket-Southee runs through tail as India dismissed for 165

Reuters India Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
New Zealand's Tim Southee took three wickets to run through India's tail and help dismiss the tourists for 165 about an hour before lunch on the second day of the first test at the Basin Reserve on Saturday.
