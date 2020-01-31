Cricket-Southee runs through tail as India dismissed for 165

New Zealand's Tim Southee took three wickets to run through India's tail and help dismiss the tourists for 165 about an hour before lunch on the second day of the first test at the Basin Reserve on Saturday.



