Sokkaa_RSS Women's T20 World Cup: Thailand lose their first wicket https://t.co/UQwPKbfd8t https://t.co/lhruccStEh 1 minute ago Andy Vermaut Women's T20 World Cup: Thailand lose their first wicket https://t.co/NYhfMNCkE9 https://t.co/qmMzSqa6dZ 1 minute ago World News Women's T20 World Cup: Thailand lose their first wicket https://t.co/Vy5G72WiOB https://t.co/NlESg6tNzE 1 minute ago Manfred Rosenberg Women's T20 World Cup: Thailand lose their first wicket https://t.co/B7UrHdYCOF https://t.co/GA5oXyiqcm https://t.co/dIoj3PdZNa 1 minute ago Daniel White RT @Vitu_E: The trouble emerging teams have is that by embracing cricket's "absolutes", they lose a bit of their ethnicity, and the wider g… 2 days ago Vithushan Ehantharajah The trouble emerging teams have is that by embracing cricket's "absolutes", they lose a bit of their ethnicity, and… https://t.co/UI2Sqeua6m 2 days ago