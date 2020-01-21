Global  

Martin Braithwaite not planning to wash kit after Lionel Messi hug during Barcelona win

Daily Star Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
Martin Braithwaite not planning to wash kit after Lionel Messi hug during Barcelona winMartin Braithwaite got off to the perfect start at Barcelona on Saturday, registering two assists in their 5-0 La Liga win at home to Eibar
News video: Barcelona present new signing Braithwaite

Barcelona present new signing Braithwaite 00:58

 Martin Braithwaite expresses his happiness after joining the "best club in the world".

Leganes have 'suffered a lot of damage' says CEO as Barcelona sign Braithwaite [Video]Leganes have "suffered a lot of damage" says CEO as Barcelona sign Braithwaite

Martin Ortega says the club cannot understand the rule that has allowed Barcelona to sign Martin Braithwaite, causing 'irreparable damage'.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:12Published

Setien gets first win with Barca after late Messi goal [Video]Setien gets first win with Barca after late Messi goal

New Barcelona manager Quique Setien gets first win after Lionel Messi nets late goal

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 02:12Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Martin Braithwaite: Barcelona make emergency signing from Leganes

Barcelona complete the controversial signing of striker Martin Braithwaite from Leganes for 18m euros (£15m).
BBC Sport

Barcelona sign Martin Braithwaite in emergency transfer - but fans aren't happy

Barcelona sign Martin Braithwaite in emergency transfer - but fans aren't happyBarcelona have pulled off a deal outside of the transfer window with former Middlesbrough flop Martin Braithwaite now set to strut his stuff at the Nou Camp
Daily Star Also reported by •SoccerNews.comWorldNewstalkSPORTIndependent

