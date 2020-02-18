Global  

Chelsea FC boss Frank Lampard admits Christian Pulisic injury is 'difficult'

The Sport Review Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
Frank Lampard has admitted that Christian Pulisic’s injury situation is proving “difficult” and there is not yet a date set for his return for Chelsea FC. The USA international has not featured for Chelsea FC since New Year’s Day and Lampard has admitted that he remains unsure exactly when the playmaker will be available for […]

The post Chelsea FC boss Frank Lampard admits Christian Pulisic injury is ‘difficult’ appeared first on The Sport Review.
