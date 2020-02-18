Global  

Luke Thompson proves point, Sydney Roosters show class - World Club Challenge talking points

Hull Daily Mail Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
Luke Thompson proves point, Sydney Roosters show class - World Club Challenge talking pointsRoosters became the first side to the retain the trophy.
News video: Keary shines for Roosters

Keary shines for Roosters 01:18

 Luke Keary puts in a man of the match performance for Sydney as they beat St Helens in the 2020 World Club Challenge.

Robinson proud of record-breaking Roosters [Video]Robinson proud of record-breaking Roosters

Trent Robinson said Sydney Roosters' win against St Helens to become the first team to win back-to-back World Club Challenge matches was 'pretty special'

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:25Published

Woolf: Execution let us down [Video]Woolf: Execution let us down

St Helens boss Kristian Woolf gives his reaction after losing out to Sydney Roosters in the World Club Challenge.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:08Published


Saints' Percival could play in World Club Challenge as surgery delayed

Team news as St Helens host Sydney Roosters in Saturday's World Club Challenge at Totally Wicked Stadium (19:45 GMT).
BBC Sport

Rugby League news: Catalans eyeing venue change, Sydney Roosters star to miss World Club Challenge, Gareth Widdop on his debut

Rugby League news: Catalans eyeing venue change, Sydney Roosters star to miss World Club Challenge, Gareth Widdop on his debutAll the news, rumours and opinion from the world of rugby league throughout the day.
Hull Daily Mail


