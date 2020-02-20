Global  

England vs Ireland result: Player ratings as Eddie Jones's side keep Six Nations hopes alive

Independent Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
England never looked back after George Ford opened the scoring just eight minutes into the match
News video: Eddie Jones: We stepped up today and we will again for Wales

Eddie Jones: We stepped up today and we will again for Wales 00:38

 England head coach Eddie Jones speaks to the media following the team's 24-12 Six Nations triumph against Ireland. England’s claim they were ready to rediscover the form that swept them to last autumn’s World Cup final was backed up by a crushing win at Twickenham. There were shades of the...

Andy Farrell: They were up for it more than us [Video]Andy Farrell: They were up for it more than us

Ireland coach Andy Farrell speaks about the team's 24-12 Six Nations loss to England at Twickenham. England’s claim they were ready to rediscover the form that swept them to last autumn’s World Cup..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:49Published

Jones: We could've declared at half-time [Video]Jones: We could've declared at half-time

England head coach Eddie Jones says the half-time score in the Six Nations clash against Ireland was like a cricket game and his team were so far ahead they could have declared.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:10Published


Recent related news from verified sources

England vs Ireland team news: George Furbank 'not fit enough' but will remain reserve for Six Nations clash

Furbank misses out on selection but Eddie Jones has released Ollie Thorley to leave him without any fully fit backs as injury cover this weekend
Independent

Club Brugge vs Manchester United result: Player ratings as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side held to a draw

Anthony Martial cancelled out Emmanuel Dennis's opener to leave the tie evenly poised
Independent


