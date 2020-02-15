Boxer Tyson Fury beats Deontay Wilder to become world heavyweight champion

SexyBoxing RT @GarethADaviesDT: Heres where @Tyson_Fury tells me 6 days out how he will beat @BronzeBomber Straight up No messing Exactly how he did… 1 hour ago

Gareth A Davies Heres where @Tyson_Fury tells me 6 days out how he will beat @BronzeBomber Straight up No messing Exactly how he d… https://t.co/j17RTSK7Ro 2 hours ago

Michael Richardson @davidthewhiter1 @DillianWhyte beats @anthonyfjoshua and then gives @Tyson_Fury a proper scrap, based on them being… https://t.co/z0LqhoSG7m 2 hours ago

john stitch RT @J_P_McGuinness: @Tyson_Fury The most inspirational man in boxing!! 🥊 ✅beats wladimir Klitschko ✅Battled mental health issues ✅Overcame… 3 hours ago

EvPsyMick. RT @gelling_randy: @Woodsy1069 @Tyson_Fury @4MikeyWilliams History tells us that the boxer usually beats the puncher, but fans and the medi… 7 hours ago

Hollywoodbets UK Tyson Fury is the 1st boxer to end 2 reigns of 10+ title defenses 💪 - Defeats Wladimir Klitschko in 2015, who was… https://t.co/bPdh9YeaTf 8 hours ago

michael @StefyBull I’m a big aj fan but also a massive fury fan gotta admit tho the heavy weight division is how it is righ… https://t.co/bI4RwrEsIa 8 hours ago