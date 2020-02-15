Global  

Boxer Tyson Fury beats Deontay Wilder to become world heavyweight champion

Mid-Day Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Tyson Fury reigns again as a heavyweight world champion after battering Deontay Wilder on the way to a stunning seventh-round stoppage in their World Boxing Council title rematch. Fourteen months after their dramatic split-decision draw, Britain's Fury dominated the American champion -- who had blood streaming from his left ear...
News video: Fury produces stunning fight to stop Wilder and win WBC world heavyweight title

Fury produces stunning fight to stop Wilder and win WBC world heavyweight title 02:00

 Tyson Fury produced a stunning performance to stop Deontay Wilder in the seventh round to finally win the WBC world heavyweight title. Fourteen months on from his controversial draw with Wilder – when he outboxed the champion only for two knockdowns to deny him the famous green belt – Fury had...

Mike Tyson explains where Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder rank among heavyweight greats – and dismisses claims by ‘Bronze Bomber’ about potential match

Mike Tyson insists both Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury ‘deserve the respect’ of world champions ahead of their rematch. But the former world heavyweight...
talkSPORT

Tyson Fury beats Deontay Wilder in world title fight in Las Vegas

Tyson Fury wins the WBC world heavyweight title after producing a sensational performance against Deontay Wilder.
BBC News


