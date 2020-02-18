Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Sky Sports pundit states his prediction for Real Madrid v Man City

Sky Sports pundit states his prediction for Real Madrid v Man City

The Sport Review Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Charlie Nicholas is backing Real Madrid and Manchester City to share the spoils in a 2-2 draw at The Bernabeu on Wednesday night. The Citizens will make the trip to the Spanish capital for the first leg of their Champions League last-16 clash. Manchester City warmed up for the European tie with a hard-fought 1-0 […]

The post Sky Sports pundit states his prediction for Real Madrid v Man City appeared first on The Sport Review.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Real Madrid vs Man City predicted on FIFA 20!

Real Madrid vs Man City predicted on FIFA 20! 03:54

 Real Madrid vs Man City predicted on FIFA 20!

Recent related videos from verified sources

Chiefs fan's tweet featured at Super Bowl LIV [Video]Chiefs fan's tweet featured at Super Bowl LIV

An Olathe man's tweet about the Chiefs was printed on confetti that rained down in Miami following the Chiefs Super Bowl LIV victory.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 00:39Published

Real Madrid v Man City: Champions League preview [Video]Real Madrid v Man City: Champions League preview

In-depth preview of Manchester City's last-16 Champions League tie against Real Madrid. Pep Guardiola described the hosts as the 'kings' of the competition - a trophy City have yet to win

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:18Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Sky Sports pundit states his prediction for Atletico v Liverpool FC

Charlie Nicholas is backing Liverpool FC to leave Atletico Madrid with a goalless draw in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Tuesday night....
The Sport Review

Sky Sports pundit states his prediction for Man United v Watford

Charlie Nicholas is backing Manchester United to claim a 2-1 win over Watford in their Premier League clash at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon. The Red Devils...
The Sport Review

You Might Like


Tweets about this

mancitynews2011

Manchester City News Sky Sports pundit states his prediction for Real Madrid v Man City https://t.co/nuzzDzn53e https://t.co/jZRkLYorGx 37 minutes ago

epltopviews

EPL Most Read in 24 Hours Sky Sports pundit states his prediction for Man United v Watford https://t.co/nbDagX96xc 3 days ago

mufcnews2019

Manchester United News Sky Sports pundit states his prediction for Man United v Watford https://t.co/bVAx1t2R9i https://t.co/cTVqRYLvOG 3 days ago

epltopviews

EPL Most Read in 24 Hours Sky Sports pundit states his prediction for Olympiakos v Arsenal https://t.co/HAACHaicOV 1 week ago

GunnersNews2019

The Gunners News Sky Sports pundit states his prediction for Olympiakos v Arsenal https://t.co/hxQBzOtstA https://t.co/YReOpBAqe5 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.