Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Tokyo Olympics: Coronavirus threat won't see Games cancelled says Japanese government

Tokyo Olympics: Coronavirus threat won't see Games cancelled says Japanese government

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Tokyo Olympics: Coronavirus threat won't see Games cancelled says Japanese governmentThe Japanese government have pushed back on comments that the Tokyo Olympic Games could be cancelled in the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak.Earlier today, senior member of the International Olympic Committee, Dick Pound, said it...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published < > Embed
News video: Olympics Games torch relay organisers take measures against coronavirus

Olympics Games torch relay organisers take measures against coronavirus 01:06

 Greek organisers of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic flame lighting ceremony say they've taken extra measures to avoid the coronavirus spreading.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Tokyo Olympics Could Face Possible ‘Cancellation’ Amid Coronavirus Outbreak [Video]Tokyo Olympics Could Face Possible ‘Cancellation’ Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Tokyo Olympics Could Face Possible ‘Cancellation’ Amid Coronavirus Outbreak Dick Pound, a senior member of the International Olympics Committee, recently sat down with The Associated Press to..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:20Published

Japan Postpones Levian Cup Games Due To Coronavirus [Video]Japan Postpones Levian Cup Games Due To Coronavirus

Japan’s J.League says it has postponed seven Levian Cup matches scheduled for Wednesday. The delay comes as the nation continues to grapple with the coronavirus outbreak. According to Reuters,..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus would likely cancel Tokyo Olympics if it was to start tomorrow, virologist says

A respected Japanese virologist on Wednesday said if the Tokyo Olympics were tomorrow, the games probably couldn't be held because of the fast-spreading virus...
CBC.ca Also reported by •Reuters IndiaJerusalem PostSeattle Times

Team USA tells athletes to proceed as planned for Tokyo Olympics amid coronavirus outbreak

The U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee is telling its teams to train and prepare as planned for the 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo, as it continues to monitor the...
Seattle Times Also reported by •The AgeDNAZee News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

trotintest

Thierry Test Rotin RT @TIME: Despite the threat of the spreading coronavirus, the IOC is "proceeding with preparations toward the games as scheduled" https://… 7 seconds ago

TIME

TIME Despite the threat of the spreading coronavirus, the IOC is "proceeding with preparations toward the games as sched… https://t.co/dsa5S2HTlK 3 minutes ago

main_olkaaa

POLISH MAINIAC RT @business: The Tokyo Olympic Games could be canceled this summer because of coronavirus. “This is the most dangerous threat to the Olym… 5 minutes ago

deuceohsixx

Jones TOKYO (AP) — A spokesman for the Japanese government on Wednesday said the International Olympic Committee and loca… https://t.co/7vzG57uxQj 6 minutes ago

HSchendera

Harald Schendera Organizers Press Ahead With Tokyo Olympics Despite Threat of Coronavirus: (TOKYO) — A spokesman for the Japanese go… https://t.co/sDFjVbAaOR 10 minutes ago

athendoflight

Franz Gil RT @DocTucson: A spokesman for the Japanese government on Wednesday said the International Olympic Committee and local organizers are going… 27 minutes ago

dxtrnws

dexter RT @INQUIRERSports: The International Olympic Committee and local organizers are going ahead as planned with the Tokyo Olympics despite the… 29 minutes ago

UnbFactsOk

UnbFacts Organizers Press Ahead With Tokyo Olympics Despite Threat of Coronavirus https://t.co/BaOfUnfP7q 39 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.