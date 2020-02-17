Global  

Arsene Wenger explains why Serge Gnabry ‘lacked a bit’ at Arsenal and accuses Bayern Munich of ‘stealing’ the player

talkSPORT Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Arsene Wenger says Serge Gnabry looked for the ‘easy way’ in football during his time at Arsenal. The former Gunners boss was speaking about Gnabry following his exploits in Bayern Munich’s 3-0 win at Chelsea in the Champions League. Gnabry scored twice on the night, putting the Bundesliga giants all but in the quarter-finals as […]
 Frank Lampard says loss is a reality check, while Hansi Flick is happy to have two-goal scorer Serge Gnabry in Germany.

