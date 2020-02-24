Global  

Todd Fuhrman likes LeBron James' odds to win MVP over Zion Williamson's to win Rookie of the Year

FOX Sports Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Todd Fuhrman likes LeBron James' odds to win MVP over Zion Williamson's to win Rookie of the YearLeBron James is at 7-to-1 to win NBA MVP while Zion Williamson is at 3-to-1 to win NBA Rookie of the Year. Hear why Todd Fuhrman would rather bet on LeBron than Zion.
Takeaways: LeBron James, Lakers best Zion Williamson, Pelicans in first meeting between the two stars

James and Williamson put on a show Tuesday night
CBS Sports

Shannon Sharpe: Zion Williamson is not asked to carry his team as a rookie the way LeBron was

Shannon Sharpe: Zion Williamson is not asked to carry his team as a rookie the way LeBron wasShannon Sharpe discusses the differences in expectations between Zion Williamson and LeBron James's rookie seasons as number one overall draft picks for the New...
FOX Sports

