Rafael Nadal: Needed a match like this to get rhythm and some confidence

Mid-Day Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Rafael Nadal marked his return to action with a straight-sets victory over Pablo Andujar as he launched his bid to reclaim the world number one ranking at the Mexico Open in Acapulco. The 33-year-old Spaniard, playing for the first time since his quarter-final exit to Dominic Thiem at the Australian Open last month, claimed a...
