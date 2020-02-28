Global  

Women's WT20: We have got better as a team, says Taniya Bhatia

Mid-Day Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Wicket-keeper batswoman Taniya Bhatia says the Indian team has got better at reading and handling different situations, which was evident during the recent tri-series in Australia. In the T20 tri-series, played just before the World Cup, India had beaten both England and Australia while chasing huge totals before losing the final...
