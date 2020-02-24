Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > David Beckham's Inter Miami: Are ultras & big stars the key to MLS success?

David Beckham's Inter Miami: Are ultras & big stars the key to MLS success?

BBC Sport Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
BBC Sport travels to Florida to find out if a unique fan culture, deep pockets and David Beckham's star power can make a Inter Miami a success in Major League Soccer.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published < > Embed
News video: David Beckham Got A Good Look At His Inter Miami CF Squad Ahead Of Season Opener

David Beckham Got A Good Look At His Inter Miami CF Squad Ahead Of Season Opener 02:52

 CBS4's Jim Berry shares more on the team's big week.

Recent related videos from verified sources

'I'd love Ronaldo, Messi at Inter Miami' [Video]'I'd love Ronaldo, Messi at Inter Miami'

David Beckham, owner of the new Major League Soccer franchise Inter Miami, says he would love to have Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi playing for his new team.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:43Published

WEB EXTRA: David Beckham Talks To Reporters at Inter Miami CF Practice [Video]WEB EXTRA: David Beckham Talks To Reporters at Inter Miami CF Practice

David Beckham spoke to the media during Inter Miami CF’s Tuesday morning practice in Fort Lauderdale.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 05:09Published


Recent related news from verified sources

David Beckham’s Inter Miami team unveil new adidas kit for MLS debut - and it’s a beauty

David Beckham’s Inter Miami team unveil new adidas kit for MLS debut - and it’s a beautyDavid Beckham has worked his magic with adidas for Inter Miami's match-day collection
Daily Star

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo tipped to join David Beckham's Inter Miami

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo tipped to join David Beckham's Inter MiamiLionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have both been linked with moves to MLS outfit Inter Miami
Daily Star Also reported by •BBC NewsFootball.london

You Might Like


Tweets about this

jaredken23

Jared Kennedy RT @GMA: David Beckham had an amazing career as a global soccer superstar and now he’s taking on another role, as team owner for the newest… 2 minutes ago

fahad_kasozi

Kasozi Fahad RT @TheSunFootball: David Beckham wants to sign Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi https://t.co/KImimVbn6R https://t.co/aaxKOvmJnm 8 minutes ago

amalzai_

AZ 20 It’s a YES from David Beckham! Inter Miami Women’s Team! ✨⚽️ https://t.co/gurgIkhk8l 8 minutes ago

Bongaz_16

Bonga RT @KickOffMagazine: Inter Miami FC owner David Beckham has reiterated his desire to sign the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo f… 10 minutes ago

richardwiddows

Richard Widdows RT @BBCSport: Inter Miami make their MLS debut this weekend! It's been some journey for David Beckham to get to this moment... https://t.c… 17 minutes ago

stevethomas10

Stephen Thomas RT @AIAGroup_Press: Congratulations to our Global Ambassador David Beckham as Inter Miami CF kicks-off its inaugural season! AIA wishes you… 36 minutes ago

syukazizz

Syukri Abdul Aziz David Beckham's Inter Miami: Are ultras & big stars the key to MLS success? https://t.co/iNnFrNaCej https://t.co/VPGIKv8s7g 52 minutes ago

KickOffMagazine

Kick Off Inter Miami FC owner David Beckham has reiterated his desire to sign the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronald… https://t.co/8XlP2zTgqU 58 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.