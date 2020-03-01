Global  

Women's T20 World Cup: England knocked out of T20 World Cup after match abandoned

BBC Sport Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
England are knocked out of the Women's T20 World Cup as their semi-final against India is abandoned without a ball being bowled because of persistent rain.
 India progressed to their first Women's T20 World Cup decider after rain ruined the semi-final as England were sent home without taking to the field. Thursday's first semi-final was abandoned due to rain in Sydney, with India automatically qualifying for Sunday's showpiece in Melbourne as Group A...

