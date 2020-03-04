Global  

Odion Ighalo powers United to 3-0 win over Wayne Rooney's Derby

Mid-Day Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has challenged Manchester United to compete on three fronts after they moved into the FA Cup quarter-finals with a 3-0 win at Wayne Rooney's Derby on Thursday. Solskjaer's side were never in danger of a shock fifth round exit against the second tier Rams as Luke Shaw's opener and Odion Ighalo's double booked...
