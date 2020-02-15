Global  

F1: Lewis Hamilton eyes Michael Schumacher's record as season kicks off

Mid-Day Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Lewis Hamilton believes his all-conquering Mercedes is even better than last year as he begins his bid to equal Michael Schumacher's record seven world titles at an Australian Grand Prix given the green light despite rising coronavirus fears. The British driver has been the dominant force in recent times, winning five of the last...
2020 Formula One season in numbers

2020 Formula One season in numbers 01:23

 The Formula One season gets under way this weekend in Australia; here are some of the key numbers for 2020.

Champion Hamilton forecasts close-fought F1 season

SHOWS: LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM (FEBRUARY 16, 2020) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 1. (SOUNDBITE) (English) FORMULA ONE WORLD CHAMPION LEWIS HAMILTON SAYING: "I think it's going to be exciting. I mean,

New Mercedes takes to track, Hamilton ready to fight for record tying title

New 2020 Mercedes W11 takes to track at Silverstone, Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas ready for challenge of new F1 season

Hamilton chases Schumacher as virus-hit F1 season roars into life

Lewis Hamilton begins his bid to equal Michael Schumacher's record seven world crowns at the Australian Grand Prix despite coronavirus fears.
News24

Factbox: Some of the records in Lewis Hamilton's sights

Lewis Hamilton is hoping to equal Michael Schumacher's record seven Formula One championships this season.
Reuters

