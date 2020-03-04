Global  

Klopp refuses to blame Liverpool star for Champions League exit

Team Talk Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Jurgen Klopp insists he does not blame goalkeeper Adrian for his mistake which allowed Atletico Madrid to forge a Champions League comeback.

The post Klopp refuses to blame Liverpool star for Champions League exit appeared first on teamtalk.com.
