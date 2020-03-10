Racing: Melody Belle too late in All-Star Mile Friday, 13 March 2020 ( 20 hours ago )

All-Star Mile spoils went west as star Kiwi mare Melody Belle dashed home for a brave third in Australia's richest 1600m race at Caulfield yesterday.Under champion rider Opie Bosson, Melody Belle settled just in behind the speed... All-Star Mile spoils went west as star Kiwi mare Melody Belle dashed home for a brave third in Australia's richest 1600m race at Caulfield yesterday.Under champion rider Opie Bosson, Melody Belle settled just in behind the speed... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Racing: Perfect draw for Melody Belle in A$5m race Jockey Opie Bosson has given All-Star Mile (1600m) contender Melody Belle the tick of approval following her gallop at Caulfield over 1200m yesterday...

New Zealand Herald 4 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this