New Zealand cancel one-day cricket tour of Australia post new travel measures

Sunday, 15 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

... New Zealand abandoned their one-day cricket tour of Australia on Saturday after Wellington tightened border restrictions to combat the spread of coronavirus . The Blacks Caps lost the opening game of the three-match series by 71 runs and were due to play the second in Sydney on Sunday. But they will fly home immediately after New 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend