Sunday, 15 March 2020 () Queen Elizabeth II has been shifted out of Buckingham Palace in London to Windsor Castle as the UK plans for isolation measures for people over 70 amid the country's death toll from COVID-19 hitting 21, nearly doubling from 11 within a day.
The Queen’s visits to Cheshire and Camden have been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic, Buckingham Palace has announced. The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall had already pulled out of their spring overseas tour days before it was due to begin, raising the prospect of more...
Baroness Benjamin speaks at Buckingham Palace after collecting her damehood from the Prince of Wales, in recognition of her charity work. The former Playschool presenter was honoured for her services..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:13Published
Queen Elizabeth II has cancelled her upcoming engagements during the coronavirus pandemic. Buckingham Palace released a statement about the monarch’s schedule:... Just Jared Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Ram Ahgir Queen Elizabeth has been shifted from the Buckingham Palace in London to Windsor Castle as isolation measures for p… https://t.co/CVSRivqWTt 12 minutes ago
Ray Novak RT @TOIWorld: Queen shifted out of Buckingham Palace amid COVID-19 crisis https://t.co/MYHnXLFXuc 12 minutes ago