Queen shifted out of Buckingham Palace

IndiaTimes Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
Queen Elizabeth II has been shifted out of Buckingham Palace in London to Windsor Castle as the UK plans for isolation measures for people over 70 amid the country's death toll from COVID-19 hitting 21, nearly doubling from 11 within a day.
