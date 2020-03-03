Global  

Wayne Rooney slams British government: Players treated like guinea pigs

Monday, 16 March 2020
Former England football captain Wayne Rooney claims the British government and football authorities have treated players like "guinea pigs" during the Coronavirus crisis. While the rest of European football was shutting down due to the growing threat of the global pandemic, Rooney is angry it took several days for the Premier...
