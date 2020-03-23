Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Washington Redskins trade for QB Kyle Allen in deal with Carolina Panthers

Washington Redskins trade for QB Kyle Allen in deal with Carolina Panthers

USATODAY.com Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
The Washington Redskins are landing one of Ron Rivera's former quarterbacks, but it's not former MVP Cam Newton who's on his way from Carolina.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

icaseysteinman

Casey RT @PMSportsNews: Panthers Trade Kyle Allen to the Washington Redskins https://t.co/kCHzzSM8VW 2 minutes ago

theyknowSims_

Caslee Sims Jr. RT @WNCN: Ron Rivera & Kyle Allen reunion on the way. https://t.co/IqWu5U3qNj 3 minutes ago

JNesqu1ck

Hail 2 The Skins RT @TheDraftNetwork: The Carolina Panthers have agreed to trade QB Kyle Allen to the Washington Redskins, via @TomPelissero. Do you like t… 3 minutes ago

WNCN

CBS 17 Ron Rivera & Kyle Allen reunion on the way. https://t.co/IqWu5U3qNj 3 minutes ago

TheBigSpur247

TheBigSpur.com Report: Panthers trade QB Kyle Allen to Washington Redskins https://t.co/J1nbHVnC1B https://t.co/5yFs9eUgFG 5 minutes ago

MusikFan4Life

Lee Harvey The Carolina Panthers trade QB Kyle Allen to the Washington Redskins for a 5th round pick https://t.co/lD8CzviR6y 5 minutes ago

PMSportsNews

PM Sports News Panthers Trade Kyle Allen to the Washington Redskins https://t.co/kCHzzSM8VW 6 minutes ago

MarkusEricsen

Markus Ericsen Even Cam's old boss dont want him! That Krusty the Clown haircut having mofo is a mess 🤣 https://t.co/So1bxJO5Xa… https://t.co/k8wIZcpluy 8 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.