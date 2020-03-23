Global  

AP source: Redskins acquire QB Kyle Allen from Panthers

Seattle Times Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Redskins have traded for a quarterback coach Ron Rivera is plenty familiar with. Just not that one. Washington on Monday acquired Kyle Allen from the Carolina Panthers, according to a person with knowledge of the move. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal had […]
