AP source: Redskins acquire QB Kyle Allen from Panthers Monday, 23 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Redskins have traded for a quarterback coach Ron Rivera is plenty familiar with. Just not that one. Washington on Monday acquired Kyle Allen from the Carolina Panthers, according to a person with knowledge of the move. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal had […] 👓 View full article

