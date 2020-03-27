Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Sources: MLB, MLBPA agree to deal on stoppage

Sources: MLB, MLBPA agree to deal on stoppage

ESPN Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
If there is no season in 2020, players will still get full service time. Meaning players like Mookie Betts would still be free agents in November.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

williamnyy23

The Captain's Blog Maybe MLB and the PA are being as too optimistic, as I am, but this falls in line with my expectation for an early… https://t.co/xf1Kqpv9Vl 34 minutes ago

RealPhatsBlog

PhatzNewsRoom Sources: MLB, MLBPA agree to deal on stoppage #PhatzRadioSports #MLBSpringTraining #MLBNews #MLBFreeAgency… https://t.co/f6we2U42j7 44 minutes ago

jgarton0168

Jeff Wow! Players get an avg. Of just over $100k per month next 2 months. We should start a go fund me pg. for them. https://t.co/KWbGuIJisG 44 minutes ago

bfrazier65

Bill Frazier Sources: MLB, MLBPA agree to deal on stoppage https://t.co/4sAN58WZcQ 59 minutes ago

WinWithMalliard

Win RT @FightinPhillies: MLB players get paid April - May w. nothing more paid if the season is cancelled. Guess they're not betting on a cance… 59 minutes ago

melz19230

Melz RT @bentleymike: While we’re all cooped up in self isolation, the @MLB_PLAYERS just gave the double bird to the fans if there is no season.… 1 hour ago

FightinPhillies

Fightin Phillies MLB players get paid April - May w. nothing more paid if the season is cancelled. Guess they're not betting on a ca… https://t.co/Wl1bTVWt5V 1 hour ago

bentleymike

Michael Bentley While we’re all cooped up in self isolation, the @MLB_PLAYERS just gave the double bird to the fans if there is no… https://t.co/aYupu9XBv6 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.