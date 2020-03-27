Global  

Follow Live: Tune into FS1 to relive Game 7 of the 2001 World Series between the Arizona Diamondbacks and New York Yankees

FOX Sports Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
In honor of MLB Opening Day, we're throwing it back! Watch the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the New York Yankees in Game 7 of the 2001 World Series.
