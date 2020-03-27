Jon Jones arrested: MMA community including Adesanya, Covington, Askren and Reyes react to aggravated DWI and negligent use of a firearm charge
Friday, 27 March 2020 () The MMA community has reacted poorly to the latest chapter of UFC light-heavyweight champion Jon Jones’ indiscretions. In the early hours of Thursday morning, Jones was arrested for aggravated DWI, negligent use of a firearm and possession of an open container by Albuquerque police. Despite the global crisis posed by COVID-19, officers reportedly found the […]