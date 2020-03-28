Darryl Q. Tucker RT @MorningJournal: NCAA's greatest hits: Austin Carr's record 61 points for Notre Dame in 1970 https://t.co/1aCt0ucKFA 4 days ago

Jim Williams NCAA’s greatest hits: Austin Carr’s record 61 points in 1970 https://t.co/oG1sOkPIbD 6 days ago

Jack Quinn RT @RuiterWrongFAN: NCAA's greatest hits: Austin Carr's record 61 points in 1970; A look at some of the great March Madness performances h… 6 days ago

Peter Wells RT @923TheFan: NCAA's greatest hits: Austin Carr's record 61 points in 1970; A look at some of the great March Madness performances #Cavs… 6 days ago

92.3 The Fan NCAA's greatest hits: Austin Carr's record 61 points in 1970; A look at some of the great March Madness performance… https://t.co/6MvpEntP76 6 days ago

Daryl Ruiter NCAA's greatest hits: Austin Carr's record 61 points in 1970; A look at some of the great March Madness performance… https://t.co/7x3uFAPnNJ 6 days ago

Darryl Q. Tucker RT @MorningJournal: NCAA's greatest hits: Austin Carr's record 61 points for Notre Dame in 1970 https://t.co/ZDvjVF76j4 6 days ago