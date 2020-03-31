Global  

Golf in Arizona to continue during 'stay-at-home' order, so Cactus Tour rolls on

azcentral.com Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
Because golf courses will remain open in the Arizona pandemic 'stay-at-home' order, the Cactus Tour will continue play.
 
Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Published < > Embed
News video: Ducey ordering

Ducey ordering "Stay Home, Stay Healthy, Stay Connected" order 02:22

 Ducey referred to his declaration as a "Stay Home, Stay Healthy, Stay Connected" order, saying it "promotes physical distancing, while also encouraging social connectedness." The order is set to remain in effect until April 30 unless it is extended.

