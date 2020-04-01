Global  

AIFF hopeful FIFA women's U-17 World Cup will be held in November

Mid-Day Wednesday, 1 April 2020
The All India Football Federation (AIFF) remains hopeful of organising the FIFA Under-17 Women's World Cup in November despite the COVID-19 pandemic causing cancellation and postponement of top sporting events, throwing international schedules haywire. The optimism stems from the seven months' time that the organising committee...
