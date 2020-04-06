Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Pro Football Hall of Famer Bobby Mitchell dies at 84

Pro Football Hall of Famer Bobby Mitchell dies at 84

Seattle Times Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
Bobby Mitchell, the speedy late 1950s and ’60s NFL offensive star for the Cleveland Browns and Washington Redskins, has died. He was 84. The Pro Football Hall of Fame said Sunday night that Mitchell’s family said he died in the afternoon. The Hall of Fame didn’t provide other details. “The entire Pro Football Hall of […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Published
News video: Kobe Bryant inducted into Hall of Fame

Kobe Bryant inducted into Hall of Fame 01:50

 Kobe Bryant inducted into Hall of Fame

You Might Like


Tweets about this

tspeterson40

Tim Peterson RT @RosemeadFootbal: Football Hall of Famer Bobby Mitchell dies at 84 https://t.co/BvORUf7AVV 58 seconds ago

mlfriend1218

Michael L. Friend RT @USRealityCheck: Pro Football Hall of Famer Bobby Mitchell Dies at 84 Bobby Mitchell, the speedy Hall of Famer who became the Washington… 2 minutes ago

freshxdesign

Brian D. RT @AdamSchefter: Pro Football Hall of Famer Bobby Mitchell, a standout for the Cleveland Browns and Washington Redskins from 1958-‘68, pas… 6 minutes ago

P_ConnerJr

Paul Conner RT @Redskins: Statement from owner Dan Snyder on the passing of Redskins Ring of Fame and Pro Football Hall of Famer Bobby Mitchell https:… 7 minutes ago

GiannaJax

Gianna RT @EdgeofSports: Rest in Power to the man who broke DC’s football color line, legendary Hall of Famer Bobby Mitchell. Had the absolute pri… 8 minutes ago

by_scoop

ByScoop Pro Football Hall of Famer Bobby Mitchell Passes Away at 84 https://t.co/Ot7uhrJ1G8 https://t.co/g8wSds9aI3 9 minutes ago

WTKR3

WTKR News 3 Former Redskins star, Pro Football Hall of Famer Bobby Mitchell dies at 84 https://t.co/3sICMkSsl3 https://t.co/SX6r7ser15 12 minutes ago

MrsLadyJai

its Jai... like Jay but with an i RT @wkyc: #Browns legend, Pro Football Hall of Famer Bobby Mitchell dies at 84 https://t.co/bNK08IGKtn 17 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.