Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > New WWE champion and Rangers fan Drew McIntyre wants Celtic legend Chris Sutton next

New WWE champion and Rangers fan Drew McIntyre wants Celtic legend Chris Sutton next

talkSPORT Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
Drew McIntyre is the new WWE champion – and has set his sights on facing Chris Sutton next! The Rangers-loving Scot became the first ever British WWE champion with an emphatic victory over Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36 on Sunday. The ‘Scottish Psychopath’ – as he is known in the wrestling world – hit Lesnar […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
News video: WWE Superstar Kofi Kingston is excited for Patriots' future: 'Belichick knows what he's doing'

WWE Superstar Kofi Kingston is excited for Patriots' future: 'Belichick knows what he's doing' 02:38

 WWE Superstar Kofi Kingston joins Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes to talk football. As a New England fan, he reflects on 20 years of success with Tom Brady, and is optimistic about the Patriots' future with Bill Belichick and Jarrett Stidham.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

sportsalertnews

SportsAlert New post: New WWE champion and Rangers fan Drew McIntyre wants Celtic legend Chris Sutton next https://t.co/65mgoBH9Yk 48 minutes ago

oscaritomiller

Oscar Miller New WWE champion and Rangers fan Drew McIntyre wants Celtic legend Chris Sutton next https://t.co/fMkf5MFdW7 #boxing 1 hour ago

David_Celts1888

David Drew mcintyre new wwe champion finally someone connected to rangers knows what its like to win a title 😂 7 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.