Mixed martial arts: UFC 249 canceled after pressure from Disney, says UFC president

Reuters Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
The UFC 249 event due to take place at an unannounced location on April 18 has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, UFC president Dana White said on Thursday. 
Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: UFC close to securing private island for fights, says president White

UFC close to securing private island for fights, says president White 01:40

 Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White believes the mixed martial arts promotion is close to securing a "private island" to stage bouts for international fighters during the COVID-19 pandemic.

