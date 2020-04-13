Ex-Liverpool star Kenny Dalglish thanks fans as he leaves hospital after testing COVID-19 positive

Monday, 13 April 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Liverpool legend Kenny Dalglish thanked fans for their support on Sunday after leaving hospital following a positive test for the coronavirus. Dalglish, 69, found he had the virus after being admitted to hospital on Wednesday for treatment for a separate infection which required intravenous antibiotics. He was discharged on... 👓 View full article



