Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Ex-Liverpool star Kenny Dalglish thanks fans as he leaves hospital after testing COVID-19 positive

Ex-Liverpool star Kenny Dalglish thanks fans as he leaves hospital after testing COVID-19 positive

Mid-Day Monday, 13 April 2020 ()
Liverpool legend Kenny Dalglish thanked fans for their support on Sunday after leaving hospital following a positive test for the coronavirus. Dalglish, 69, found he had the virus after being admitted to hospital on Wednesday for treatment for a separate infection which required intravenous antibiotics. He was discharged on...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Sir Kenny Dalglish in hospital with coronavirus

Sir Kenny Dalglish in hospital with coronavirus 00:54

 Liverpool great Sir Kenny Dalglish has tested positive for coronavirus but “remains asymptomatic”, his family have said in a statement. The 69-year-old former Celtic, Liverpool and Scotland player was admitted to hospital on Wednesday for a “treatment of an infection which required intravenous...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JoaoPin03661781

Joao Pinto RT @cnni: Former Liverpool and Scotland football star Kenny Dalglish has been released from hospital after testing positive for coronavirus… 2 days ago

mid_day

Mid Day Ex-Liverpool Star Kenny Dalglish Thanks Fans As He Leaves Hospital After Testing COVID-19 Positive #COVID19… https://t.co/NrJjrfVr1w 2 days ago

mnaEN

M N A Former Liverpool and Scotland football star Kenny Dalglish has been released from hospital after testing positive f… https://t.co/BcLrEAxHTS 3 days ago

abubakar_alhass

abubakar alhassan RT @daily_trust: Former @LFC star and manager, Kenny Dalglish , is recovering at home after contracting #COVID19. https://t.co/LHpCAhxz48 3 days ago

MErsettis

mariano.ersettis RT @CGTNOfficial: Former Liverpool and Scotland football star Kenny Dalglish has been released from hospital after testing positive for cor… 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.