NBA: Karl-Anthony Towns' mother dies of coronavirus complications

BBC Sport Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
The mother of Minnesota Timberwolves centre Karl-Anthony Towns dies of complications from the coronavirus.
Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published
News video: Karl-Anthony Towns’ Mother Passes Away After Battle With COVID-19

Karl-Anthony Towns’ Mother Passes Away After Battle With COVID-19 00:27

 A spokesperson for the family of Karl-Anthony Towns says his mother has died after a battle with COVID-19. Katie Johnston reports.

