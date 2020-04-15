Global  

Covid 19 coronavirus: Donald Trump names WWE's Vince McMahon, other sports bosses as advisers to restart US economy

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
Covid 19 coronavirus: Donald Trump names WWE's Vince McMahon, other sports bosses as advisers to restart US economyWWE chairman Vince McMahon has been included in an advisory group to help reopen the United States economy by President Donald Trump. Trump announced this week he would be putting together a group, which also included the commissioners...
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Trump halts US payments to WHO over coronavirus warnings

Trump halts US payments to WHO over coronavirus warnings 01:07

 US President Donald Trump has directed a halt to US payments to the World Health Organisation pending a review of its warnings about coronavirus and China. Mr Trump said the outbreak could have been contained at its source and spared lives had the UN health agency done a better job investigating...

