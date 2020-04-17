Global  

Norman Hunter: Leeds United legend dies after contracting coronavirus

BBC Sport Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
Leeds United great Norman Hunter dies in hospital aged 76 after contracting coronavirus.
Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Norman Hunter - An 'icon' and a 'hero'

Norman Hunter - An 'icon' and a 'hero' 01:30

 Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville pay tribute to Leeds legend Norman Hunter, who has died aged 76 after spending a week in hospital with coronavirus

ObengDaniel93

Danny Obeng Boamah RT @SkySportsNews: Leeds United legend Norman Hunter has died at the age of 76 3 seconds ago

Tim_Harrington7

Tim Harrington RT @LUFC: Leeds United are devastated to learn of the passing of club legend Norman Hunter at the age of 76 4 seconds ago

RockyLum

Rocky Lum RT @guardian: How Norman Hunter became one of Leeds United's biggest legends | Paul Wilson https://t.co/h4XIfvRyXi 6 seconds ago

HassanY89

Hassan Y RT @RTSportNews: World Cup winner and Leeds United icon Norman Hunter has passed away due to Coronavirus at the age of 76 https://t.co/Jix… 13 seconds ago

wayneedoodle

Mr Wayne Devaney RT @BBCMOTD: "Medals don't mean much to me. For me it was about being at Leeds United and playing with that group of players and staff. It… 14 seconds ago

SeanyGee

Sean G So so sad to hear about Norman Hunter. Personified Leeds United. Rest in Peace. #lufc 17 seconds ago

o_dangana

Dangana Jacob O RT @SkyNews: Coronavirus: Leeds United great Norman Hunter dies after testing positive https://t.co/F7PRwSrwYP 21 seconds ago

LeedsUnited_MAD

LEEDS UNITED MAD 🅙 #lufc RIP Norman Hunter - Leeds United https://t.co/ooXwph4cBx 22 seconds ago

