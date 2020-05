pradip shah RT @pradip103: Hours after Indian army lost 5 men, a top Hizbul terrorist Riyaz Naikoo is neutralised. Instead of giving info about his hob… 3 seconds ago Sumant Thakur RT @durga_shakti_: This Jihadi kutta Riyaz Naikoo,was a commander of Hizbul terrorist group. He had a bounty of 12lakhs on his head. Yester… 3 seconds ago Lokendra singh shekhawat RT @AskAnshul: Riyaz Naikoo has been killed: 1. A++ category terrorist 2. Hizbul Mujahideen's top commander 3. Bounty of ₹12 lakh on his… 5 seconds ago Consister RT @PawanDurani: Did Lashkar terrorist group leak information about Hizbul commander Riyaz Naikoo 's whereabouts ? Internal conflict among… 17 seconds ago COL PS57🇮🇳 ONWARD TO THE 72 WHORES.....THE 🐷 IS DEAD...Top Hizb terrorist Riyaz Naikoo killed by security forces in J&K; priva… https://t.co/9JNgFzfjkH 33 seconds ago JaganSanatan RT @AdityaRajKaul: BIG DEVELOPMENT: Terrorist Commander of Hizbul Mujahideen Riyaz Naikoo killed, Top Sources in Delhi confirm. J&K Police,… 43 seconds ago A Ram This is a delightful news👏🇮🇳Above all we didn't lose anyone👌That's even wonderful.Looks like #terroristan the… https://t.co/s984EGf3oO 1 minute ago